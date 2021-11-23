Long Covid: Sick and suffering face long wait for help

More than a million people in the UK are thought to have long Covid, their symptoms ranging from fatigue to breathlessness to joint pain, to name just a few.

In England and Northern Ireland, they have set up clinics and assessment centres, but the British Lung Foundation says that a third of people who have been referred are waiting longer than 15 weeks.

And the Royal College of GPs say there aren’t enough community physios and occupational therapists to help them.

We have been speaking to one man who’s had long Covid for 11 months.