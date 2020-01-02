London murder rate soars despite £30m initiative

Warning: This report begins with images you may find distressing.

The number of homicides in the capital is the highest for a decade.

There’s been a surge in gang and knife related crimes.

Last year – 149 people were killed across London – the vast majority were stabbed.

The Home Office says it’s tackling the crisis by ploughing more money into violence reduction units across England and Wales – in total, almost £70 million over two years.

And, says London’s City Hall – it is having an effect – with fewer victims under the age of 25.