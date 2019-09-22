London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls for Labour MPs to commit to stopping Brexit amidst party civil war

The infighting at the top of the party has continued following yesterday’s move to unseat Deputy Leader Tom Watson.

Today Jeremy Corbyn was forced to defend reported allegations from a senior advisor that his team lacked ‘professionalism, competence and human decency’.

Jon Snow spoke to London mayor Sadiq Khan, who today made a direct appeal to delegates here to commit to stopping Brexit under all circumstances.

They also discussed allegations in today’s Sunday Times that his predecessor as mayor Boris Johnson gave an American technology entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri – described as Mr Johnson’s ‘close friend’ – tens of thousands of pounds in public funds and access to overseas trade missions.