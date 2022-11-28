London Horniman museum to hand back stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Today marks a new chapter in the history of the Benin bronzes – cultural artefacts looted from West Africa by British soldiers in 1897.

London’s Horniman museum has now signed over 72 of the bronzes, after consulting a wide range of people from museum members to the Nigerian community.

It’s all part of a growing acceptance across many of the world’s major museums that objects stolen during European colonial expansion should be returned.

Although the most famous collection, in the British Museum, is staying put.