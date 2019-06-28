London Bridge coroner criticises attacker’s family, but not police and MI5

It was an extraordinary inquest that heard about astonishing acts of bravery, many of them futile – as well as sickening acts of brutality.

But the question for the victims’ relatives was this: could more have been done to stop the three attackers?

Today the coroner declared the police could have erected more physical barriers on London Bridge, but he also ruled that the police and MI5 did not miss any chances to save lives, even though the ringleader had been on a watch list since 2015.

Instead Mark Lucraft QC said the family of Khuram Butt should have done more to alert the authorities.