MI5 and Scotland Yard are now carrying out an urgent inquiry into how a convicted terrorist who was under ‘active investigation’ was able to carry out a deadly attack.

MI5 and Scotland Yard are now carrying out an urgent inquiry into how a convicted terrorist who was under ‘active investigation’ was able to carry out a deadly attack.

It’s also emerged that another of the extremists who was jailed alongside Usman Khan in 2012 has been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent.