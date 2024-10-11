Logistics firm threatens to pull £1bn UK investment after Transport Secretary criticism

Reports claim a billion-pound investment in the UK could be under threat because ministers have criticised P&O Ferries – whose parent company DP World is behind it.

Tonight Downing Street said comments by the Transport Secretary Louise Haigh were her “personal view” and didn’t represent the Government’s view.

The Prime Minister has been in Edinburgh at the inaugural meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions, although his former chief of staff Sue Gray did not make an appearance – despite her new role as regional envoy.