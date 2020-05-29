Lockdown to be eased in Wales from Monday

On March 23rd the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country would be going into lockdown.

Initially it was meant to last just three weeks. Now, more than nine weeks later, plans for easing the restrictions have been announced and they vary across the nations.

In Scotland, groups of up to eight people from two different households can now meet up outdoors.

In Northern Ireland, up to six people can meet outdoors.

England has to wait until Monday – that’s when up to six people from different households can meet in gardens or parks.

In Wales, from Monday two households will be able to meet outdoors, with no limit on numbers.

However they should not travel more than five miles from home to do so. In all cases, groups must maintain social distancing and remain 2 metres apart.