Extra lockdown restrictions are to be lifted in some parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire where coronavirus incidence rates have been brought down.

That includes Trafford, where the council leader wants the measures extended for at least a week after a spike in infection rates.

Latest figures from across the UK show that a further nine deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours – taking the total to 41,486.

Another 1, 276 new infections were confirmed.