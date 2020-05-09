Lockdown in Weston-super-Mare: How are local businesses coping?

So what would the public like to hear from the Prime Minister tomorrow? And how are businesses coping while the lockdown restrictions remain in place?

Just 24 hours until the Prime Minister sets out his revised lockdown strategy.

And sun-worshippers in the capital have seemingly been struggling to stick to the current rules. Hackney police said in a Tweet they were “fighting a losing battle in the parks today”.

So what would the public like to hear from the Prime Minister tomorrow? And how are businesses coping while the lockdown restrictions remain in place? Our home affairs correspondent Andy Davies has spent the day in Weston-super-mare on the Somerset coast.