Local lockdowns imposed as Covid testing system struggles to cope

Just two months after the national lockdown was lifted, it is now illegal for residents in Bolton to mix with people outside their own households, even outdoors.

Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway service only, but schools will remain open.

All the new restrictions, which will take effect immediately, came as Bolton reported the highest infection rate in England.

For the rest of the country, the latest daily figures show 30 Covid deaths. That’s the highest daily rise since early July.

They show that a total of 41,584 have died within 28 days of testing positive.

Today’s official figures unusually do not include Northern Ireland.

There has been a further significant rise in cases of 2,420.