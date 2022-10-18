Liz Truss: Will the Prime Minister survive the week?

As one Tory MP wrote this afternoon in what seemed a very thinly veiled metaphor: putting a dumpster fire out may be messy, but it’s better to put it out quickly.

The trouble is there are a few fires burning now. The one grabbing the attention today is the Chancellor’s quest to balance the books after the mini-budget’s maxi-implosion.

Benefits uprating, the pensions triple lock, defence spending and even NHS funding have all been put on the block. Whatever finally gets announced on halloween could be very gruesome indeed.