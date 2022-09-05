Liz Truss: what will new PM do for the UK?

Promising to deliver a bold plan Liz Truss has given no details of how she intends to tackle the cost of living crisis and spend more, while cutting taxes. She will have to unite a Tory party bitterly divided with a win which was weaker than Johnson, May, Cameron, Howard and Duncan Smith.

Liz Truss won the Conservative leadership with 57.4% of the vote –

Rishi Sunak did better than some predicted at 42.6%.

The turnout was 82% – that means Liz Truss got the votes of just under half of the full Conservative membership of 172,000.