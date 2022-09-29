Liz Truss sticks to her plan as the Chancellor hints at spending cuts to come

After a week in which their controversial plan to grow the economy had sparked a slump in sterling and a £65 billion Bank of England bailout, the Prime Minister and Chancellor faced the music today with one clear message: they’re sticking to their guns.

Liz Truss – running the gauntlet of eight back-to-back local radio interviews and 16 TV appearances – insisted her ‘difficult’ decisions were necessary, echoed by Kwasi Kwarteng – although he left the door open to a real-terms cut in benefits payments.