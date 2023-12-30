Liz Truss’ resignation honours list published amid allegations of cronyism

She may only have been Prime Minister for 49 days, but for Liz Truss the perks of the top job continue.

Today she was given the opportunity to elevate three people to the House of Lords and for eight more to receive honours .

The argument that it’s routine for departed Prime Ministers to make such appointments has not stopped her critics from calling the move “shameless”.

At the same time, some cultural titans were also given honours – along with many hundreds of people whose vital work is less well known.