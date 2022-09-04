Channel 4 News Menu
Liz Truss promises energy crisis plan within one week if made Prime Minister

At 12.30pm tomorrow the name of the UK’s next Prime Minister will be confirmed.

Today Liz Truss promised that, if she wins, within a week she’d unveil a plan to deal with energy bills and put the country ‘on the right footing for winter’.

And she insisted that her policy of cutting taxes was fair – even though the rich would gain more than the poor – because it would help grow the economy.

Labour criticised the lack of detail – saying it was extraordinary when so many people were already so worried about the cost of living. Emily Wither reports.