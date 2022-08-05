Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clash over how to prevent a recession

Half of the adult population in the UK is already reducing energy usage in a bid to save money on rising bills.

That’s according to figures released today by the Office for National Statistics, as the two candidates for the Tory leadership finally began to argue more strongly over how they would deal with the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged of Rishi Sunak boasting to Tory members in Tunbridge Wells that he diverted funding from “deprived urban areas” to places like the wealthy southern town.