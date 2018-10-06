Living with disability and denied benefits, a former civil servant speaks out

A former senior civil servant has said that assessments for disability benefits need to be completely overhauled.

Andrew McDonald, who now chairs the disability charity Scope, has experienced the process first hand – despite having Parkinson’s and terminal prostate cancer he was deemed not eligible for Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

He said he was “shocked” by the way the system was being administered describing it as “intimidating” and “Kafkaesque.” Fatima Manji reports.