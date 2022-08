“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up” – that’s the message from the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbell, the 9-year-old who was shot in her own home on Monday.

In a statement, they said she was a girl who “loved life and all it had to offer”. Merseyside Police vowed to track down her killer, saying officers ‘will not rest until we find you.’ But it’s feared the gunman may have fled overseas.