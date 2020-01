Lisa Nandy has made it on to the final ballot paper in the Labour leadership contest, after the group “Chinese for Labour” said it would support her bid.

The Wigan MP is the second candidate to go through to the final round, joining the bookmakers’ favourite, Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Nandy was given a further boost from former rival Jess Phillips, who also backed her.

So could the outsider become a real contender?