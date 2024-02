Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe are starting life sentences for the brutal murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, a year ago in a park near Warrington. They’ll spend a minimum of 22 and 20 years behind bars for what the Crown Prosecution Service said was “one of the most disturbing cases” its lawyers had ever dealt with.

They were 15 when they killed Brianna – who had thousands of followers on TikTok, but struggled with anxiety and depression and rarely left her home.