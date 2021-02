A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of raping and murdering the Hull university student, Libby Squire, before dumping her body in a river.

Pawel Relowicz picked up the 21-year-old student as she walked through the streets after a night out. But it emerged that the Polish butcher had a history of sex crimes, which were only linked after Libby Squire’s murder.

Speaking to this programme, one of his victims described him as “evil”.