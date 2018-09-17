Lib Dems vote for Brexit to be cancelled if no deal agreed

The Liberal Democrats have voted to back the idea of cancelling Brexit if there’s no deal by March next year, after delegates at their annual conference voted to force the government to withdraw Article 50 if there’s neither a deal nor another referendum on the table.

The party leader Sir Vince Cable says he will retire once Brexit is over. But some Lib Dems are wondering if they need a new leader sooner than that if a new centre party is going to grow out of the anti-Brexit movement.