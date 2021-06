The Liberal Democrats have hailed their landslide victory in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, declaring it will send a “shockwave through British politics”. The Conservatives lost one of their safest seats in England, and Boris Johnson admitted it had been a “disappointing result”. Meanwhile, Labour had one of their worst ever by-election performances – losing their deposit with just over 600 votes.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates reports.