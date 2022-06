A night of by-election misery for the Conservatives which saw widespread tactical voting.

In Wakefield, the Lib Dems won less than two per cent of the vote as Labour took back the seat.

In Tiverton and Honiton, the anti-Tory votes stacked up behind the Lib Dems while Labour got less than four per cent of the vote.

That by-election in Devon may have been triggered by an MP resigning for watching porn in the Commons, but it was questions about Boris Johnson that came to dominate the campaign.