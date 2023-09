The Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey has put the reform of NHS cancer treatment at the heart of his party’s appeal to voters.

In an emotional speech to his party conference he spoke about his parents’ struggle with cancer and called for a new legal right for patients to start treatment within two months of an urgent referral.

He laid into the Conservatives’ record in Government, saying his party’s role was to get them out of power.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon reports from Bournemouth.