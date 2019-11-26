LGBT children forced into homelessness by fear of persecution in their own homes

Imagine growing up with the threat of violence, attacks – and forced marriage. And this from your own parents.

A new survey has found more than a quarter of people in the UK say they wouldn’t be proud to have an LGBT child – and shockingly more than one in ten claim they wouldn’t be comfortable living with that child at home.

The Albert Kennedy Trust charity says that some LGBT young people have found the situation so hostile, they’ve been forced into homelessness.