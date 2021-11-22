Lesbian couple ‘facing discrimination’ on starting a family

They are meant to be equal under the law, but they still face discrimination when it comes to starting a family.

That’s according to one lesbian couple who say out of date fertility laws are making their IVF process more difficult and more expensive.

Faye Charles and Kirsty Rollings, from Brighton, were shocked to discover that because they are a same sex couple they would have to pay for extra medical screening.

Campaigners, fertility clinics and even the government regulator have told this programme the laws are unfair on LGBT couples – so what next?