Len McCluskey: Jewish leaders ‘dragging out’ Labour anti-Semitism row

Union boss Len McCluskey has accused Jewish community leaders of deliberately dragging out Labour’s anti-Semitism row – and claimed “Blairite” MPs were using the issue to try and split the party.
Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn’s team have made a formal complaint about seven newspapers, including the Daily Mail, for their coverage of his decision to lay a wreath at a cemetery in Tunisia. Fatima Manji joins us from Westminster.