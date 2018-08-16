Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
2m
16 Aug 2018

Len McCluskey: Jewish leaders ‘dragging out’ Labour anti-Semitism row

Reporter

Union boss Len McCluskey has accused Jewish community leaders of deliberately dragging out Labour’s anti-Semitism row – and claimed “Blairite” MPs were using the issue to try and split the party.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn’s team have made a formal complaint about seven newspapers, including the Daily Mail, for their coverage of his decision to lay a wreath at a cemetery in Tunisia. Fatima Manji joins us from Westminster.