Leicestershire towns to enter local lockdown for the second time as cases spike

The Prime Minister is in Downing Street this weekend looking at imposing another lockdown in England after warning that the UK was ‘now seeing a second wave’.

In today’s developments 4,422 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, that’s the highest figure since the beginning of May.

Another 27 people have died after testing positive, taking the total number of deaths to 41,759

Local restrictions are already in place in parts of the North and Midlands but the government is said to be looking at curfews for pubs and restaurants.

But just as socialising is curbed, some sporting events are inviting supporters back.

Now seven football clubs are playing in front of fans for the first time since March.

Our Home Affairs Correspondent Darshna Soni joined us from Oadby in Leicestershire – an area about to see restrictions added.