Leicester mayor orders inquiry into violent unrest

The mayor of Leicester has told this programme that recent disorder in the city between Hindus and Muslims had its roots in racial and religious ideologies from the Indian subcontinent.

Some have, controversially, blamed a Hindu community which recently arrived in the city.

They’ve been reluctant to speak on camera, until now.

Our home affairs correspondent Darshna Soni has been speaking to one Hindu man who says they’ve been wrongly labelled as extremists.

Warning: This report contains scenes of violence and the impact of a stabbing.