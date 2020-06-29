Leicester faces local lockdown amid Covid-19 surge – but how would it work?

Businesses and local officials in Leicester are waiting for an imminent statement tonight on whether there will be a local lockdown – extending restrictions in the city for another two weeks in an effort to control a worrying rise in Covid cases.

With 866 cases reported in just two weeks – the Health Secretary has been meeting city officials to decide the best response. Leicester’s mayor is highly sceptical about the need for an extra clampdown.

Our home affairs correspondent Darshna Soni is in the city and Our health and social care editor Victoria Macdonald reports from the newsroom.