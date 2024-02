Conservative MP Paul Scully has apologised for suggesting there are ‘no-go’ areas in some UK cities – prompting accusations of Islamophobia. He said it’s language he ‘regrets’.

He made the initial comment on Monday, while criticising former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson, for saying ‘Islamists’ had ‘control’ over London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Anderson was stripped of the whip over his remarks – but HE says he won’t apologise.