Lee Anderson doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Lee Anderson – the MP for Ashfield – says he shouldn’t apologise because he thinks he was right.

His comments were that London, its Mayor and Keir Starmer are all controlled by Islamists.

That was wrong, said Rishi Sunak today.

But the PM won’t say whether they are racist, Islamophobic or just plain nasty.

Another Tory MP Paul Scully got into a row claiming London and Birmingham now had no-go areas, and the Equalities Minister was arguing with the former party chair on social media about the definition of Islamophobia.