Kirshnan Guru-Murthy: ‘Rishi Sunak has spent the day apologising for leaving the D-Day commemorations early – while Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer – who was there alongside other world leaders, said that for him, “there was nowhere else I was going to be”.

There’s been much disquiet inside the Tory party – so is this a blunder which could come to define Mr Sunak’s election campaign?’