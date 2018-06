Now to another Brexit-related event: the appearance of the businessman who bankrolled the Leave. EU campaign in front of MPs who are probing fake news and the misuse of data during the referendum campaign. The day began with Arron Banks being confronted by a pro-Remain campaigner who accused him of telling porkie pies. But it ended with him chewing the ears off MPs on the culture committee before he walked out, saying he was late for a pre-booked lunch.