21 May 2020

Leaked PHE document reveals rampant spread of coronavirus in care homes

Health and Social Care Correspondent

We’ve been told that a protective ring was placed around care homes, right from the start. Yet some patients were discharged from hospitals into homes without being tested, staff were not prioritised for PPE and testing came woefully late.

Now this programme has seen a leaked Public Health England (PHE) document showing the findings of a study into the spread of Covid-19 in care homes.

It reveals the rampant spread once the disease took hold  with many residents and staff not even showing symptoms.

 