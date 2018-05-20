Lawrence Wright: ‘I don’t associate Trump with Texan values’

Texas: a state whose destiny has been shaped by oil, by political conservatism, by minimal government – and now, thanks to its growing Hispanic population – the future direction of the United States itself. Now a new book – God Save Texas – by the Pulitzer prize winning author Lawrence Wright – explores some of those contradictions, in the place which has long been his home. Before last week’s school shooting in Santa Fe I caught up with the writer while he was on a visit to the UK.