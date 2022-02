Cathy is in Burnley in Lancashire, one of the swathe of seats in Northern England which dramatically turned blue in the 2019 election, voting in its first Conservative MP for more than a hundred years.

Set on rebuilding that Red Wall brick by brick, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come to Burnley College as part of his three day tour of England to promote Labour’s pledge to deliver security, prosperity and respect for all.

But is that a message the voters are buying?