Labour’s John McDonnell: Johnson attempting ‘coup’

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell spoke to us about the ‘coup’ and when – or if – a no confidence motion will be called.

We did, of course, ask the government to put up a minister to discuss today’s suspension of parliament, but Downing Street told us that they wanted Boris Johnson’s brief clips shared by all broadcasters to speak for themselves.

The leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn gave a similar TV clip where he also wasn’t asked a series of in-depth questions.

But Labour did put up a senior minister, the Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

We began by asking him if the suspension of parliament was indeed a coup.