Labour’s anti-Semitism row: Jeremy Corbyn apology

Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for the hurt caused to Jewish people by anti-Semitism in the Labour party. His video message came after deputy leader Tom Watson warned that Labour risked falling into a “vortex of eternal shame” unless it took action without delay. There’s been a mixed response to Mr Corbyn’s statement – with one Jewish group calling it hypocritical and insincere.

The senior Jewish Labour MP Dame Louise Ellman has been in the studio. What does she make about that warning from the party’s deputy leader?