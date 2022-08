Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended his party’s plans to freeze energy price rises for all consumers, saying it’s not just the most hard-up families who will struggle to pay soaring bills.

Labour wants to cap energy bills at £1,971 a year for the average household, and says it will be partly funded by increasing the windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

Critics say the plan would be very expensive – and would have to be continued beyond next spring.