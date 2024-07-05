Labour wins massive majority – but is this a loveless landslide?

Promising to be a force for good and to restore trust in politics – Sir Keir Starmer has hit the ground running on his first day in office naming his new Cabinet – and declaring that the work of change would begin immediately.

With just one seat left to declare, Labour can boast a majority of 176 MPs. While the Conservatives are down to a third of their previous total. It was a record night for the Liberal Democrats, as they become the third largest party in Westminster. While the SNP suffered huge losses.