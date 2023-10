It started with Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituents kicking out their SNP MP for breaking Covid regulations. It ended with Labour leader Keir Starmer declaring that his party had “blown the doors off” the Scottish by-election and taken “a big step” towards Downing Street.

Labour’s candidate won 58 percent of the vote – more than double that of his SNP rival – while the Conservatives lost their deposit.

But does it signal the end of a decade of SNP dominance in Scotland’s Westminster seats?