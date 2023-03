Labour’s governing body is to vote on banning the party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate.

Sir Keir Starmer will put the rule change to the National Executive committee.

Mr Corbyn, who is already suspended from the parliamentary party after a row over anti semitism, is now being banned from standing on the wider charge of leading Labour to electoral disaster in 2019.

But Mr Corbyn insisted he was “not going anywhere”.