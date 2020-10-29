Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism report comments

Over a 130 pages the Equality and Human Rights Commission gave a damning verdict of anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

It said Labour was responsible for “unlawful” discrimination against Jewish people when Jeremy Corbyn was leader of the party.

But just as the present Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was walking out of a press conference on the issue, Mr Corbyn released his statement.

He claimed the scale of the problem had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

That led to his suspension, with Sir Keir saying Mr Corbyn was “part of the problem”.