Labour pledge £75bn housing plan as they launch manifesto

At the launch in Birmingham, Jeremy Corbyn said he was on the side of the people, taking on the bankers, billionaires and the establishment.

And he revelled in the furious reaction that he expected his policies would provoke from the rich and powerful.

Among the proposals in the 105 page document today: a £75bn plan to build 150,000 homes a year, within 5 years; a commitment to introduce a “real living wage” of at least £10 per hour; a review of the retirement age for people who have “physically arduous and stressful occupations”; and to tackle homelessness – a new tax on second homes which are used as holiday homes.

So can we really afford to do all this? The Labour Party says we cannot afford NOT to.