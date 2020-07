Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is continuing efforts to distance himself from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

After a case at the High Court, the Labour Party apologised and a settlement was reached to pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers featured in a BBC investigation exposing the handling of anti-Semitism in the party.

The seven former party employees took legal action against Labour after a press release described them as having “personal and political axes to grind”.