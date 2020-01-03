Labour leadership: Jess Phillips exclusive interview

Days before the Labour leadership race formally gets under way, the Birmingham MP Jess Phillips has declared she’ll be running, calling on the party to elect a “different kind of leader”.

Ms Phillips, who’s the third candidate to enter the race so far, said earlier today that she had started the new year “with fire in her belly”, promising “that won’t change”.

She’s been speaking exclusively to our political correspondent Liz Bates, who began by asking her why she came to Grimsby to launch her leadership campaign.