Labour leader calls on government to impose national lockdown for England within 24 hours

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to impose another national Covid lockdown for England in the next 24 hours – warning “the virus is clearly out of control”.

The Prime Minister has hinted at tougher rules – but insisted schools which are staying open are safe. Scotland’s parliament is being recalled to consider whether to impose stricter measures there.

In the last 24 hours across the UK another 54,990 cases have been confirmed.

A further 454 deaths have sadly been announced. That takes the total to 75,024.